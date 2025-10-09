Kendra Andrews reports on "NBA Today" about the head injury Satou Sabally suffered in the Mercury's Game 3 loss, while Alexa Philippou reveals how Phoenix is approaching its 3-0 series deficit. (1:50)

PHOENIX -- Mercury star forward Satou Sabally has been diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out of Friday's Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, the team announced Thursday.

The Mercury trail the Las Vegas Aces 3-0 in the best-of-seven series after their 90-88 loss Wednesday, during which Sabally was injured.

Sabally was hurt as she fell going after a rebound with 4:26 left in the game. Her head made contact with the leg of Aces defender Kierstan Bell. A loose-ball foul was called on the Aces' Jackie Young on the play, but after an officials' review there was no upgrade on the foul.

Sabally was on the floor for several minutes and appeared woozy as she left the court with help from teammates and Mercury staff. She did not return to the game, finishing with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Sabally is in her first season with the Mercury after spending her first five seasons with the Dallas Wings, who drafted her No. 2 overall in the 2020 WNBA draft.

She has led the Mercury in scoring throughout the postseason averaging 19.0 PPG.