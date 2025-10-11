Aces celebrate as they sweep the Mercury to win their third WNBA Finals in four years. (1:16)

Aces sweep Mercury to win third WNBA title in four years (1:16)

The Las Vegas Aces are WNBA champions.

Las Vegas swept the Phoenix Mercury in four games, sealing the deal in 97-86 Game 4 win.

A'ja Wilson was named Finals MVP after averaging 28.5 points and 11.8 rebounds across the series. She finished Game 4 with 31 points and nine rebounds, setting a new scoring record for a single Finals series in the process. Wilson also scored the game-winning bucket for Las Vegas in Game 3.

The title makes the Aces the seventh WNBA franchise to win at least three titles, joining the Houston Comets as the only teams to win three titles in four years. Las Vegas is also the first franchise to clinch three titles on the road, according to ESPN Research.

Here's how social media reacted to the Aces' title.

Congratulations to the @LVAces on capturing their third World Championship! #WNBAFinals🩶🖤 pic.twitter.com/WM686m4nB4 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2025

Aja the Goat. 🐐stamped! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 11, 2025

Aja 🐐 — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) October 11, 2025

Aja Wilson 🐐 — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) October 11, 2025

My baby is a WNBA champion 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I'm so so freaking proud of you!!!!! You were the turning point of the season @NaLyssaSmith !!!! I love you beyond words! — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) October 11, 2025