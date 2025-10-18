Andraya Carter explains how all the Aces' players stepped up throughout the season and praised Becky Hammon's "masterful coaching." (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Eight years to the day the WNBA and NBA Board of Governors confirmed the relocation of the San Antonio Stars to Las Vegas, the Aces celebrated their third championship in four years with a parade down the famed Strip on Friday night.

"We're back!" exclaimed owner Mark Davis, donning a white satin team jacket on stage at the Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena. "Las Vegas, we are world champions."

Led by a group of classic low-rider automobiles showing off their hydraulics, five double-deck buses traveled from Tropicana Boulevard down Las Vegas Boulevard, the last one carrying the Aces, who threw streamers and confetti to thousands of fans who began arriving four hours before the start of the parade and lined the road that has been known for some of the world's greatest headliners dating to the 1960s Rat Pack era.

On this night, there were no bigger stars than the Aces, who overcame a 14-14 start to the season and a pair of rugged playoff series before sweeping the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.

From kids to senior citizens to political dignitaries, Toshiba Plaza was packed for a fourth professional championship since 2022, with the Aces winning three and the NHL's Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup in 2023.

"We should do it again next year," said Aces coach Becky Hammon, who wore her signature hoodie blazer, this one with "GRATITUDE" emblazoned in gold across the back.

Hammon, who just completed her fourth season with the Aces, said this year's squad was her easiest to coach.

"They came in and worked their tails off, no matter the circumstances," she said. "This is one of the most resilient, high-character groups."

After losing several key players of their previous championship rosters, the Aces welcomed many new faces and needed nearly three months to jell before reeling off 16 straight wins to end the regular season and earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

"This is a special, special group; we prayed together and were popping champagne together," said four-time MVP A'ja Wilson, who became emotional when speaking about Hammon's dedication to each player. "She believed in us when no one did. We go nowhere without Becky Hammon."

Admitting she wanted to keep her speech short to avoid becoming emotional, midseason acquisition NaLyssa Smith looked at her teammates on the stage and said, "Y'all changed my life."

Jackie Young, who has been a part of the team for all three championships and is always known to keep her commentary short and sweet, was exactly that when it was her turn to speak.

"Just know, we not done yet," Young said with a mic drop.

The celebration ended with confetti and fireworks littering the sky while Queen's "We Are The Champions" blared through the sound system.

Musical acts Crime Mob, Ludacris and Mya performed live.

"Now this is a parade," first-year Ace and three-time WNBA champion Jewell Loyd said.