Sandy Brondello has agreed to become the first head coach of the expansion Toronto Tempo, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The team is expected to make the announcement in the coming days once a contract is finalized.

Brondello received significant interest from multiple organizations before choosing Toronto, which is set to begin play in 2026 alongside another WNBA expansion team in the Portland Fire.

The Tempo will host games at the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, while also playing two regular-season games in Montreal and two in Vancouver.

Brondello has a storied history in the league, earning an All-Star selection as a player in 1999 and leading the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty to WNBA titles as a coach in 2014 and 2024, respectively. Her contract with the Liberty was not renewed after their first-round playoff exit this past season.

Brondello also coaches the Australian Opals national team, most recently leading the squad to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With the Tempo's head-coaching job filled, the only remaining openings are with the Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm and Liberty.

The IX Basketball was first to report Brondello's hiring by the Tempo.