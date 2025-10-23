In honor of Paige Bueckers winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year, "NBA Today" revisits the top three plays of her debut season. (1:39)

The Dallas Wings are closing in on hiring longtime South Florida coach Jose Fernandez as their new head coach, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Fernandez had not signed a contract as of Thursday afternoon but is expected to as early as Friday, a source said.

Fernandez will be the fifth head coach in seven seasons for the Wings, who are looking to build a contender following last season's arrival of franchise star and No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers.

Sources told ESPN that the Wings were looking for a candidate with significant head coaching experience and a proven track record for sustained success, as well as someone with an international reach.

USF confirmed in a social media statement that Fernandez has informed the school of his decision to leave the program to coach in the WNBA. Fernandez coached the Bulls to 10 NCAA tournament appearances -- including eight in the past 11 years -- since arriving in Tampa in 2000, compiling a 485-317 record and turning the program into one of the best mid-majors in the country.

"Over the past 25 years, Jose has been an exceptional leader, mentor and advocate for the University of South Florida," a statement from USF athletics CEO Rob Higgins said. "His impact on USF Athletics and our university community is profound, and his legacy will be remembered and celebrated for years to come."

Michele Woods-Baxter was named USF's interim head coach ahead of the 2025-26 season, which begins Nov. 3.

Dallas had previously announced in September it was moving on from Chris Koclanes after one year at the helm, where the Wings went 10-34 and finished in last place.

The Wings also have the best odds at getting the top pick in the upcoming draft lottery, which will be held at a yet-to-be-announced date.

Three WNBA coaching vacancies have now been filled, with the Portland Fire hiring Alex Sarama and the Toronto Tempo set to hire Sandy Brondello.

SB Nation was first reported on Dallas' plans to hire Fernandez.