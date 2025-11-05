Sandy Brondello, who has won two #WNBA championships as a head coach, has agreed to become the first coach of the expansion #Toronto Tempo, a source told #ESPN. #basketball (0:14)

Sandy Brondello, who has won two #WNBA championships as a head coach, has agreed to become the first coach of the expansion #Toronto Tempo, a source told #ESPN. #basketball (0:14)

The prospect of building a franchise from scratch was the catalyst behind Sandy Brondello taking the reins of the WNBA's newest franchise.

The Australian Opals head coach was last month sacked by the New York Liberty, the club she guided to its first ever title less than a year earlier, and on Wednesday was announced as the inaugural coach of the Toronto Tempo who will enter the league next year.

Brondello, 57, told ESPN she had several WNBA clubs to choose from and that parting with the Liberty was the best outcome for both parties.

"To build a team from the ground up, build the culture and a legacy it's all exciting and enticing. It's the city of Toronto but it's also a Canadian team, it's more than an expansion team it's the only team in Canada," she said.

"I obviously had some other options, and I could have taken those routes too, but I just felt this is where I want to be, I feel like it's the right time at this stage of my career to do it so I can't wait."

Sandy Brondello says building a team from scratch was a factor is choosing to coach the Toronto Tempo Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Pragmatic about her exit from the Liberty, Brondello says pro sport is a cut-throat environment.

"I had four great years at New York and got to win a championship and that will forever be special but you kind of know, I think it was time for both sides," she explains.

"It was sad to leave the players but one door closes and another one opens and that's the mentality I take. I'm thankful for the opportunity and my time at New York but I have a really new, exciting challenge now and I'm really hyped for that.

"I think it was probably the right thing (departing New York)."

Toughness, versatility, and the ability to play both ends of the floor starting with defence will be the identity of the inaugural Tempo team which is yet to sign a player.

Brondello was sacked by the Liberty less than a year after winning a WNBA title. Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images

With a collective bargaining agreement yet to be signed, Brondello must wait a little longer for the expansion draft and free agency period but has commenced her strategy and scouting on who will be available.

The Golden State Valykries marked their 2025 arrival with a play-offs debut which proves a new franchise doesn't mean a slow burn.

"They were an inspiration, they did a great job at Golden State," Brondello said

"You see the connectiveness they had, the way that they played, open game and you watch the Opals too, we're trying to open the floor up a little bit and let the players either get to the rim, shoot threes and be physical. It's where it's going."

In the meantime, Brondello will return to Australia later this month as the Opals begin preparations for next year's FIBA World Cup in Germany. Australia received direct qualification by winning the FIBA Asia Cup in China in July.