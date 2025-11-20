Open Extended Reactions

Panini America and the WNBA players' association have agreed to a new licensing deal, the company announced Thursday. The deal is the largest licensing deal on record for a women's sports rightsholder, according to Panini and confirmed by a source familiar with the negotiations to ESPN.

The new agreement, which amounts to an extension between the partners, extends Panini America's exclusive licensing deal for WNBA collectibles, including trading cards, while rewarding the players with increased revenue generated by the sale of collectibles across Prizm, Donruss, Select, National Treasures, along with Panini Instant and their digital platform. A source confirmed to ESPN that Panini's previous trading card deal with the players' association included revenue sharing via royalties on sales and the new deal includes a bigger share of the sales.

The women's sports collectibles market has seen unprecedented growth over the past several years, spurred by WNBA stars such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers. (Panini has exclusive trading card and memorabilia partnerships with Clark and Reese; Bueckers has an exclusive trading card deal with Panini but signed an exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics in early November.)

"This renewal is about the players and the power of what we've built together," said WNBPA president, 10-time WNBA All-Star and Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike in a statement. "Panini has been with us as we've pushed the women's game forward and their products show the reach and impact of our players in ways that feel real."

This deal is solely with Panini and the WNBA players' association; the league's deal with Panini is still active and unaffected by this extension. The WNBPA is in negotiations for a new CBA with the WNBA ahead of a deadline which has been extended to Nov. 30.

While the length and monetary value of the deal were not announced, according to a source familiar with financials, WNBA trading cards net "mid-eight figures annually" for Panini.

"Collaborating with the WNBPA has shown how strong this market can be, and we are excited to keep innovating and expanding our product offerings for fans and collectors everywhere," said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop in a statement.