The new year will bring the long-awaited new shoe for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who discussed her signature sneaker with Jason and Travis Kelce on their latest "New Heights" podcast Wednesday.

Clark's shoe is set to debut this spring. She talked about the process of creating the shoe, which began during her senior season at Iowa in 2024.

"It's been one of the coolest things I've gotten to do," Clark said on the podcast. "The most challenging part of it is you want it to be unique, but at the same time, I have to be comfortable wearing it.

"You have the mold of the shoe and the technology that's in it, but I'm even more excited about making certain colorways. I definitely have a Chiefs colorway on the way. Maybe we can get [Kansas City coach] Andy Reid to coach in them at some point."

Clark, who grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa, is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan. Recently, Nike released a Clark commercial with the tagline "From Anywhere" that includes a cameo by the Kelce brothers. The advertising campaign will lead up to her shoe release.

Clark also reflected on her experience at USA Basketball camp at Duke on Dec. 12-14. After being limited to 13 games this past WNBA season due to injuries, she said it was good to be back on court with so many of the world's best players.

"It kind of kicks off the next cycle, preparing for the Olympics. And we have the World Cup in 2026," Clark said. "Hopefully I'm on the team for that, and obviously my goal is to be on the Olympic team for 2028."

The topic of the ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the WNBA and the players' association was not discussed on the podcast.

Clark and the Kelces did talk about fantasy football and the upcoming NFL playoffs. Clark joked that she did not finish last in her fantasy group, which was her primary goal. With the Chiefs not making the postseason, Clark said she didn't have one favorite in the playoffs.

"I'm a Drake Maye fan, I think he's been incredible," she said of the New England quarterback. "I'll probably be pulling for the Patriots. The Rams are really good, too."