WNBA star Napheesa Collier will undergo surgery on her ankles, sidelining her for four to six months and forcing her to miss the upcoming Unrivaled season, the league announced Thursday.

The operations are scheduled for the first week of January and will be performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley in New York City, sources said.

Collier hurt her ankles during the WNBA season while with the Minnesota Lynx. On Aug. 2, she sprained her right ankle against the Las Vegas Aces, forcing her to miss three weeks. She was the clear favorite to win league MVP at the time but ended up finishing second to Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson for the second straight year. In September, Collier tore three ligaments in her left ankle in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury as the top-seeded Lynx were swept.

Collier had expressed confidence she would be able to return from the injuries in time for the start of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league she co-founded with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart that begins its second season Friday. During a virtual news conference for the league Dec. 16, Collier said she did not need surgery but was "still working to get back to 100%." She added that her rehab was getting better each day and that she was planning on being healthy enough to play by January.

However, following additional consultation from a joint medical staff in Miami and Minnesota, it was determined that her recovery should have been further along at this point and that surgery would be necessary.

Sources familiar with Collier's thinking said she is disappointed she won't be able to participate in Unrivaled but is glad to have a plan to help move the process forward after her recovery stalled.

Golden State Valkyries forward Temi Fagbenle will take her spot on the Lunar Owls BC roster for Unrivaled.