The WNBA and Women's National Basketball Players Association failed to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement or an extension of the previous one at Friday's 11:59 p.m. ET deadline, but both sides are expected to continue negotiations amid a bitter impasse as they work toward a transformational deal.

With the CBA now expired, the league and players union are now also discussing a proposed moratorium that would halt the initial stages of free agency in which teams would seek to deliver qualifying offers and core designations to players, sources told ESPN.

The idea of a moratorium was floated by the league a few days ago but put it in writing late Friday night, sources said, and the union is now reviewing the proposal.

WNBA front offices were told this week that teams should prepare to proceed with extending qualifying offers and core designations under the expired agreement, sources said. That would mean teams technically could offer players qualifying offers and core designations as soon as Sunday and up until Jan. 20.

It is widely expected that players would not want to sign any contracts while a new salary system with massive increases in compensation is still being bargained over. All but two of the league's veterans are free agents this offseason in anticipation of a new CBA.

With the previous deal now expired, both sides enter a period called status quo, where the working conditions of the former CBA are maintained and both sides can continue negotiating. But the expiration of the old agreement opens the door for a potential work stoppage -- either a strike by the players or a lockout by the owners. The league, however, has not considered locking the players out, sources told ESPN.

The WNBPA said in a statement that "despite demonstrating our willingness to compromise in order to get a deal done, the WNBA and its teams have failed to meet us at the table with the same spirit and seriousness. Instead, they have remained committed to undervaluing player contributions, dismissing player concerns, and running out the clock."

"In the face of the league and teams' actions, the players remain undeterred, unafraid, and unwavering in their commitment to doing what is necessary to secure a transformational new CBA.... Make no mistake. Pay equity is not optional and progress is long overdue. We urge the league and its teams to meet this moment. The players already have and will continue to do so."

"As the league experiences a pivotal time of unprecedented popularity and growth, we recognize the importance of building upon that momentum," the league said in its own statement. "Our priority is a deal that significantly increases player salaries, enhances the overall player experience, and supports the long-term growth of the league for current and future generations of players and fans."

The sides remain far apart on several key issues, including, chiefly, what a revenue sharing system should look like.

The league has proposed a system where players would receive on average 70% of net revenue over the lifetime of the agreement. There would be an uncapped revenue sharing component; a raise of maximum salaries above $1.3 million and growing to nearly $2 million over the life of the deal; average salaries to above $530,000 and growing to more than $780,000 over the life of the deal; and minimum salaries to more than a quarter of a million in the first year alone. The salary cap would be $5 million in the first year - not including the revenue sharing payouts -- and would grow in line with revenue growth in the years afterward.

By comparison, in 2025, the WNBA supermax was $249,244, the average salary $120,000, the minimum $66,079 and the salary cap $1,507,100

According to a document obtained by ESPN that was shared with players, the WNBPA proposed a compensation system in late November with a projected salary cap of approximately $12.5 million in 2026, over eight times the 2025 cap. That Nov. 28 proposal also included approximately a $1 million average player salary and maximum player salary of $2.5 million. Multiple sources familiar with the negotiations told ESPN that in recent weeks the union has proposed a salary cap closer to $10.5 million as part of a system in which the players would receive about 30% of gross revenue.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne contributed to this report.