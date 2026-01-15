Athletes Unlimited unveils star-studded women's basketball roster

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Athletes Unlimited announced a final roster Thursday featuring 20 returning players and 20 newcomers for its fifth season of women's basketball starting Feb. 4 in Nashville.

Among the returners are Tina Charles, the WNBA's all-time leader in rebounds and made field goals, with other WNBA veterans like Ariel Atkins, Alysha Clark, three-time Olympian Kia Nurse, Odyssey Sims, Aerial Powers, Kiah Stokes, Brianna Turner, Isabelle Harrison and Bria Hartley.

Lexie Brown, chair of the AU Pro Basketball Player executive committee, also will have her father, former Celtics star Dee Brown, on hand. His title is player enhancement specialist. He will be working with Danielle Viglione helping coaches Zak Buncik, Edniesha Curry, Chaz Franklin and Kia Vaughn.

Other players competing include Aneesah Morrow, NaLyssa Smith, Jacy Sheldon, Te-Hina Paopao, Zia Cooke, Deja Kelly, Kaitlyn Chen, Jaylyn Sherrod and Aaliyah Nye.

Megan Perry, vice president of basketball for Athletes Unlimited, said this roster features players who want to test themselves against the best. AU's format features 5-on-5 basketball.

"The depth across all 40 spots is exceptional, and it's going to make this one of the most challenging and compelling seasons we've had," Perry said.

The 2026 season will be played for a second straight year at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville from Feb. 4 to March 1.