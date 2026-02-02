Sources: WNBA, players' union meeting Monday could be 'pivotal'

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA and WNBPA will meet Monday morning in New York for their first in-person bargaining session involving players since October, sources close to the process told ESPN, a meeting many believe could be "pivotal" in whether a new collective bargaining agreement is reached or players decide to strike.

The union, sources said, has grown increasingly frustrated that the league hasn't formally responded to its most recent proposal, submitted around Christmas. But sources said a strong debate has emerged within the seven-member executive committee, which the WNBPA player body authorized in December to call a strike "when necessary."

According to multiple sources, one group says that now is the time to fundamentally alter the league's revenue sharing model and players shouldn't compromise further until they feel comfortable with the new system.

Another group says that though there are still some matters to be negotiated, the players have already gained significant ground and are closer to a deal -- and are less inclined to pursue a strike.

Either way, both groups were eager to hear directly from owners instead of having layers of middlemen and lawyers separating the sides.

WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike, first vice president Kelsey Plum and vice president Napheesa Collier are set to join in person, and vice president Breanna Stewart said she'll participate over videoconference, an option for owners and other executive council members who cannot attend the gathering in New York.

"At the end of the day, we're human beings. I think conversation face-to-face goes a long way," Plum said. "Going into this meeting, I'm just excited for the opportunity to be able to be there in person with other players that are really invested in this, in the [executive committee] and stuff, and then of course the league making the commitment to be there."

Stewart also pushed for an in-person meeting, telling ESPN last month, "At some point, enough is enough. Personally, I want to be in the room talking about the real stuff happening. These meetings get so sidetracked by the language, verbiage and context. We're missing the point."

As she made her debut as a special contributor on NBC's "Sunday Night Basketball," Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark also spoke on the status of negotiations.

"Honestly I don't think it's just a big moment for the WNBA, I think all of women's sports, I think this is one of the biggest moments we've ever had," Clark said on the broadcast. "So I feel very confident that we're going to get something done, and that's because we're in this moment because of the product we've put on the floor. So we need to be able to continue to do that.

"I know everybody's working really hard. There's a meeting [Monday] that's super important, and I truly do believe we're going to get something done here in the next couple weeks. ... There's a lot of boxes that we still need to check. We've added two new teams, there's going to be more players than ever, and then we have to get into free agency, then have a normal draft as well. There's a lot of things left to do, but I do feel confident that both sides are going to reach a deal here soon."