Four-time WNBA All-Star Brionna Jones has torn meniscus

Four-time WNBA All-Star Brionna Jones suffered a meniscus tear last week while playing for USK Praha, her agent told ESPN, but is expected to return from the injury in time for the WNBA season.

Jones will miss the remainder of the campaign with USK Praha and will return to the United States this weekend to undergo surgery, her agent, Boris Lelchitski said.

The Czech club posted on social media that Jones tried to "resolve the situation through conservative treatment" before it was determined she would need surgery.

The 6-foot-3 forward has emerged as one of the best posts in the WNBA, earning Most Improved Player and Sixth Player of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while turning herself into a perennial All-Star.

After spending her entire career with the Connecticut Sun (2017-24), Jones signed with the Atlanta Dream in free agency this past offseason. She averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while compiling 12 double-doubles with the Dream in 2025.

Like all but two of the league's veterans, Jones is a free agent this offseason as the league awaits the arrival of a new collective bargaining agreement that's expected to include massive salary increases.

The WNBA season is set to tip May 8, but finalizing a new CBA, a two-team expansion draft and free agency must all happen first.