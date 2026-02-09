Fever's Aari McDonald ruled out for rest of Unrivaled season

Open Extended Reactions

Aari McDonald has been ruled out for the remainder of the Unrivaled season after suffering a right lower extremity injury, the 3-on-3 league announced Monday.

McDonald saw very limited playing time this season, appearing in only one game for the Breeze on Thursday after working her way back from a foot injury she suffered during the WNBA season with the Indiana Fever.

The Fever ruled out McDonald for the WNBA season in August because of a broken bone in her right foot. She averaged 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 20 games.

Before her Unrivaled game Thursday, McDonald posted on social media: "Today is my first time playing in almost 5 months."

McDonald was expected to be a key playmaker for the Breeze, but now her absence leaves the team without a primary backup ball handler behind Paige Bueckers.