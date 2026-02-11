Angel Reese returning to Unrivaled for remainder of season

Open Extended Reactions

Angel Reese is returning to Unrivaled for the remainder of the season, the 3-on-3 league announced Wednesday.

Reese is signing with Rose BC, the team she played for in the league's first season in 2025.

Initially, Reese did not sign to play in Unrivaled in 2026.

Rose BC had one vacant roster spot after Aari McDonald was ruled out for the season because of a right leg injury, and a subsequent three-team trade. That roster spot is going to Reese.

Reese led Unrivaled in rebounding in 2025, averaging 12.1 per game. She also recorded eight double-doubles, including the league's first 20-20 game (22 points, 21 rebounds), en route to being named Defensive Player of the Year.

Reese missed the semifinals while sidelined with a hand injury. Rose BC went on to win the championship.