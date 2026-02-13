WNBA mock draft 2026: UConn's Azzi Fudd is projected No. 1

Open Extended Reactions

In an ordinary year, most of the major moves in WNBA free agency likely would be made by now, and there would be more certainty around team needs. But things have been far from ordinary this entire offseason as the WNBA and the players' association continue negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement.

Because of that, most players not under rookie contracts are free agents, plus there are two expansion teams that don't have any players yet. So, much like our last mock draft in November, we are projecting draft selections without important context about the players they will be joining.

What we do have now that we didn't then, though, is much of the season's data on which to judge the current college seniors who are eligible for the draft. (We are not including any potential draft-eligible juniors in this mock).

The No. 1 pick in ESPN's WNBA mock draft remains the same: UConn guard Azzi Fudd, who could be on her way to joining former Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, with the Dallas Wings.

Champ Week and the NCAA tournament can have an impact on draft position, as we have seen players help their stock with March Madness success. So that's something to watch between now and our next mock draft.

UConn | shooting guard | 5-foot-11 | senior

UConn is seeking the seventh perfect season in program history, and Fudd has much to do with why the 26-0 Huskies have been unbeatable so far. She is averaging 17.5 PPG and shooting 45.5% (76-of-167) from behind the arc. Fudd's ability to stretch defenses will be of great value in the WNBA, and she is also a reliable defensive player. Plus, the UConn pedigree goes a long way in a league that has seen so many outstanding former Huskies.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Awa Fam

Spain | center | 6-foot-4

Fam, who is averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds for Valencia in Spain, is just 19 with a ton of potential. And what better coach to work with than the most experienced one in the WNBA: Cheryl Reeve. Despite playing professionally overseas, Fam will have a learning curve in the WNBA. It's uncertain when Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier, who had ankle surgery in January, will be back at full strength. Perhaps a young post player such as Fam might get more time right away for Minnesota.

TCU | point guard | 5-foot-10 | senior

Miles, the former Notre Dame standout playing at TCU for her senior season, leads the Horned Frogs in points (20.5), assists (6.6) and steals (1.9). She is also averaging 6.8 rebounds. She had one of her most impressive games Thursday, scoring a career-high 40 points and making 10 3-pointers as the Frogs beat Baylor. She could have gone to the WNBA in the 2025 draft but thought one more year of college would help her game and her confidence.

UCLA | center | 6-foot-7 | senior

Betts had some ups and downs in the early part of the season, but she has been consistent since then. She is averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bruins, who are 24-1 and lead the Big Ten at 14-0. There will be a lot of discussion about how well true centers still fit in the WNBA, but there seem to be enough positives about Betts to make her one of the lottery picks.

LSU | shooting guard | 5-foot-10 | senior

Johnson's scoring average is down from last season (13.8 PPG compared with 18.6), but a lot of that has to do with LSU having so much strong guard play and spreading around the offense. One key stat is up this season for Johnson: She is shooting a career-best 43.9% from behind the arc. Her energy and effectiveness on defense are big positives as well.

Ole Miss | small forward | 6-foot | senior

McMahon knows she will need to play more on the perimeter in the WNBA at her size and improve her 3-point shooting. That's part of why she thought Ole Miss would be a good place to finish her college career after three seasons at Ohio State. McMahon spoke with Andscape's Ari Chambers in January about better understanding her diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome and how it has affected her. She said that has helped her this season: She is averaging a career-high 19.9 PPG.

7. Portland Fire: Nell Angloma

France | small forward | 5-foot-11

Angloma, who plays for Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomeration (BMLA) in France, currently is having a very good season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. She doesn't turn 20 until June and likely can play at the small forward or shooting guard spots in the WNBA.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Iyana Martin

Spain | point guard | 5-foot-8

Martin, who just turned 20 last month, was part of the Spanish team that advanced to the EuroBasket championship game last summer. She is currently averaging 14.8 PPG and 4.6 APG for Perfumerias Avenida in Spain. In 2023, she was MVP of the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

9. Washington Mystics: Gianna Kneepkens

UCLA | shooting guard | 5-foot-11 | senior

Kneepkens is part of the UCLA guard attack that has kept the Bruins unbeatable in the Big Ten. She's well-known for her long-range shooting, which she brought to UCLA this season from Utah. For her college career, Kneepkens has shot 43.7% from behind the arc. This season, she's at 45.9%. Her scoring average of 13.1 PPG is down from a career-best of 19.3 last season, but she's surrounded by a lot more talent now with the Big Ten-leading Bruins.

South Carolina | center | 6-foot-6 | senior

Okot didn't start playing basketball until her midteens but has been a quick learner. After competing collegiately in her native Kenya, she was with Mississippi State last season, then transferred to South Carolina this season. There is a possibility the Gamecocks could petition to get her another season of college eligibility. But if she enters the draft this year, she has big potential, averaging 13.2 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 1.5 SPG and 1.5 BPG.

11. Washington Mystics: Ashlon Jackson

Duke | shooting guard | 6-foot | senior

Jackson has been a stalwart for Duke's strong defense her entire career. And she is also a good 3-point shooter; she has made 212 treys for the Blue Devils, 50 this season. She also is averaging a career-best 4.6 assists as a senior.

UCLA | point guard | 5-foot-11 | senior

Rice has saved her best for her final season with the Bruins. She is averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 50.8% from the field overall and 42.1% from 3-point range. All of those are career highs. She also is averaging 4.6 assists and knows how to make the big play when needed.

South Carolina | shooting guard | 5-foot-8 | senior

Latson wanted to play for a higher-profile program, so she left Florida State after averaging a Division I-leading 25.2 PPG last season. Her draft stock might have dropped a bit as her numbers have, plus she also has been dealing with a leg injury. Still, she is averaging 15.5 PPG and is one of those prospects who might go back up the draft board during the postseason.

14. Seattle Storm: Marta Suarez

TCU | small forward | 6-foot-3 | senior

A native of Oviedo, Spain, Suarez is at her third college program after playing two seasons at Tennessee and two at Cal. But the move to TCU for her last season might be what helps her draft stock the most, as she has become a better 3-point shooter (52-of-144, 36.1%) and more versatile scorer at her size. She turns 24 in May, so she is a little older than most draftees, but her college experience seems to have paid off.

15. Connecticut Sun: Gabriela Jaquez

UCLA | shooting guard | 6-foot-0 | senior

Jaquez is the fourth Bruin we have going in the first round. Plus, guard Charlisse Leger-Walker and forward Angela Dugali also are almost sure to be drafted from UCLA. Jaquez is averaging 14.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 2.0 APG. Like teammates Kneepkens and Rice, she is shooting better than 40% from 3-point range (43.4).