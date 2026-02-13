Unrivaled to hold semifinals in Brooklyn after Philly success

Open Extended Reactions

Unrivaled will play its semifinal games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 2, the league announced Friday morning, marking the league's second set of games away from its Miami base this season.

The plan to travel to New York for the semifinals began to form following Unrivaled's slate of games in Philadelphia in late January, a source told ESPN.

On Jan. 31, Unrivaled drew 21,490 fans to Xfinity Mobile Arena, a record attendance for a regular-season women's professional basketball game and for any event in the venue's history.

The goal in bringing a set of playoff games to Barclays Center, which seats about 17,532 fans for basketball, was to build off the "excitement and reception" of the Philadelphia tour stop and "continue the momentum" toward growing the 3-on-3 league's footprint, the source said.

Unrivaled made $2 million for the night in Philadelphia, according to league officials. More than half of that was ticket revenue along with merchandise sales and sponsors.

The New York Liberty, which plays at Barclays during the WNBA season, averaged 16,323 tickets per game in 2025 -- the third-highest attendance in the league behind the Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever.

The first round of Unrivaled playoffs, which begin Feb. 28, will take place at Sephora Arena in Miami, where the 3-on-3 league is primarily based and headquartered.

The four teams that advance will go to Brooklyn for the semifinals, and the championship game will be played back in Florida. The winning club will receive a prize pool of $600,000.