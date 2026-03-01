Phantom BC's Boston ruled out for rest of Unrivaled playoffs

Open Extended Reactions

Phantom BC, the No. 1 seed in the Unrivaled women's basketball playoffs, announced Sunday that star post player Aliyah Boston is out for the remainder of the season with what was referred to as a right lower extremity injury.

The Phantom face the No. 6 seed Vinyl in the league semifinals Monday at Barclays Center in New York. The No. 2 seed Mist face the No. 5 seed Breeze in the other semifinal.

Boston, the 2023 WNBA No. 1 draft pick by the Indiana Fever and Rookie of the Year, was Unrivaled's Defensive Player of the Year this season. She averaged 18.9 points and led Unrivaled in blocks per game (2.1) and was fourth in rebounds (9.7).

Guard Dana Evans, who had played only one game earlier this season, also was announced Sunday as out for the rest of the season with a left lower extremity injury. Guard Aziaha James and forward Makayla Timpson have been assigned to the Phantom for the rest of the playoffs.

James was the No. 12 pick in the 2025 draft for Dallas and started eight games for the Wings. She played three games with other Unrivaled teams earlier this season. Timpson was the No. 19 pick in the 2025 draft and spent the WNBA season as Boston's teammate with Indiana.

The Phantom had a bye in the first round of the playoffs and have won their past seven games in a row.