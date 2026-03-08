Unrivaled sells out arenas but sees ratings dip in 2nd season

Open Extended Reactions

Unrivaled has wrapped up its second season, crowning the Mist as the new champions and Breanna Stewart as the finals MVP. The matchup between the Mist and Phantom was the third-most-watched game in league history, but overall viewership still finished lower than the inaugural season a year ago.

The final game of the season, which saw the Mist beat the Phantom 80-74 on Wednesday, averaged 314,000 viewers across TNT and TruTV, peaking at 335,000 between 9:45 and 10 p.m. ET -- which was in the first quarter. That's down 14% from 2025, which saw an average viewership of 364,000 as the Rose beat the Vinyl.

Overall playoff viewership was down 9% in 2026, dropping to an average of 258,000 viewers on TNT and TruTV from 284,000 last year. Unrivaled has been battling lower viewership numbers since the opening weekend in January. Unrivaled's opening slate of games on Jan. 5 reportedly averaged just 175,000 viewers across TNT and TruTV. Two additional games on opening day that only aired on TruTV averaged just 32,000 viewers.

The league had pointed to competing with college football playoffs, NFL playoffs and the 2026 Olympics as reasons viewership fell, expressing confidence that its games would attract more eyes when those events were done.

Unrivaled also pointed to other metrics to measure the 3-on-3 league's success, including ticket sales, merchandise sales and social media engagement.

The league also sold out Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia during Unrivaled's first-ever tour stop. The 21,490 fans in attendance marked a record for a regular-season women's professional basketball game and for any event in the venue's history. Viewership grew 35% after the two games in Philadelphia.

Unrivaled took its show on the road again for the semifinal games, which were played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in front of another sellout crowd (18,261).

The semifinal games averaged 213,000 viewers on television.