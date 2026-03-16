WNBPA, WNBA confirm progress as CBA negotiations continue

Alexa Philippou joins "NBA Today" to update the latest on the negotiations between the WNBA and WNBPA. (2:02)

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NEW YORK -- WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said Monday that while progress is being made in collective bargaining negotiations, a delay to the 2026 season could not be ruled out as WNBA labor talks stretch into a seventh day in midtown Manhattan.

"There are deadlines, arbitrary ones, that the league has set, and then there's a season schedule that has its own milestones. Absolutely, we recognize that, and we respect those," Jackson told reporters. "But do we also recognize that these are big-time negotiations, and so there may be a need to adjust? Absolutely. And the players, more importantly, recognize that, understand that, and are prepared for it as they always have been."

The WNBPA and WNBA began Monday's bargaining session at 2 p.m. ET. They've spent over 70 hours since last Tuesday working toward a new collective bargaining agreement that aims to be "transformational" for the players and the league.

WNBPA outside counsel Deb Willig told reporters that, for the first time this week, she'd say there's been progress made. Asked if she thought a term sheet could be completed over the next 15-20 hours, Willig responded, "I would hope."

"I think we have wondered whether or not we would hit that goal [of achieving a transformational deal] or fall short of it," Jackson said. "I'm certain that this is a fight that is meaningful to [the players], and that they are committed to it and to the end, and that they will hit that goal."

Jackson, however, said there's still work to be done. When WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike spoke with reporters Saturday, she said the biggest items to nail down were revenue share and housing.

"We're still working. We're still fighting," Jackson said. "There's still some things -- big issues things -- that we have to get through."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert echoed the sentiments of progress when speaking with reporters early Monday morning.

"We're working as hard as we can to get it done as quickly as possible," Engelbert said. "We're going to keep going. We're going to get this deal done."

"The fact that they just don't want to stop, both sides -- it's not just the league side, it's even the union -- they want to get it done," said Connecticut Sun president Jen Rizzotti, who is on the labor relations committee. "I think it's admirable to know that they're paying attention to the fact that this is crucial and time is of the essence and we need to have a season."

Even if both sides come to a deal soon, it's unclear whether the 2026 season schedule would already be impacted. Training camp is supposed to start April 19, with preseason games beginning April 25, and the regular season is scheduled to open May 8. Before all that, a college draft and two-team expansion draft must be held, plus free agency for 100-plus players.

Engelbert, when asked if there may be training camp changes announced soon, said, "I wish I knew the answer."

Engelbert has continuously stressed the importance of getting a deal done as soon as possible, even saying Friday that "we have to get it done by Monday."