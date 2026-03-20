Sources: WNBA's new CBA expedites ability to land max deals

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The pending WNBA collective bargaining agreement will fast-track the ability for players on rookie-scale contracts to make maximum and supermax salaries, sources told ESPN.

The new provision, called "EPIC," allows players to renegotiate their fourth-year salary and earn the standard max in that year if they were previously named all-WNBA first- or second-team, or the supermax if they previously won MVP.

For example, 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark -- who made $78,066 in 2025 -- is poised to see her salary jump to $530,000 in 2026, a source said. She could earn the projected max of $1.3 million in 2027 as a previous all-WNBA player. She could then sign for a $1.7 million supermax in 2028.

The new provision would also be applicable to younger star players such as Aliyah Boston, who was all-WNBA in 2024 and is max eligible in 2026, and Paige Bueckers, who was all-WNBA in 2025 and is max eligible in 2028.

In the previous agreement, a player could earn the supermax salary only following the completion of her four-year rookie-scale contract.

A few other details of the new CBA terms have emerged.

Sources confirmed earlier reports that beginning in 2027, a player can only be cored who has six or fewer years of service. The core -- the WNBA's equivalent of the NFL's franchise tag -- was something the players sought to eliminate entirely during these negotiations.

Housing will also be provided for all players in the first three years of the deal; after that, it will be made available only for those making $500,000 or less for 2029 and 2030. After 2030, housing will only be provided to developmental players.

Housing emerged as a flashpoint in negotiations after the league initially did not include it in its proposals. Teams have provided housing since the league's first CBA in 1999.