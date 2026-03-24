WNBA changing possible end date to Nov. 21 under new CBA

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Under the new WNBA collective bargaining agreement, the league is changing its latest possible end date to Nov. 21, which is nearly a month later than the previous deal, according to a document produced by the union and acquired by ESPN.

In 2028, the season could stretch to Nov. 30 because of the Olympics schedule, the document said. This is the latest the WNBA season has ever extended.

Starting in 2027, the number of possible games played will increase to up to 50, and then to 52 by 2029.

Part of the expanded calendar can be attributed to the expansion. Toronto and Portland are joining the league this season. By 2030, the league will be up to a record 18 teams.

Players will also be required to report to their respective teams earlier. Under the new CBA, players must arrive to their home markets by the later of April 15 or the start of training camp. Previously, the report date was the later of May 1 or the start of camp.

Both the late November end date and the possible earlier report date could impact players who play overseas during the offseason, including those signed to Project B, which is scheduled to take place from November 2026 until April 2027. The upcoming international five-on-five league has not announced the dates for its opening and closing tournaments yet, but it will make a tour stop in Tokyo from March 26 to April 4.

The latest possible end date in the last CBA was Oct. 31, with a maximum of 44 games allowed. The earliest possible start date to the basketball calendar remains unchanged at April 1.

The document also shed light on a variety of other issues at the crux of CBA negotiations, which wrapped up last week when the WNBA and WNBPA verbally agreed to terms on a deal in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The document also specified that, "through salaries and benefits," the players will receive 20% of the prior year's gross revenue. The WNBPA and WNBA were at odds for much of negotiations over which type of revenue sharing system to adopt, with the union proposing a gross revenue system (revenue before deducting expenses) and the league proposing a net one (revenue after deducting expenses).

More salary figures have also come to light: Minimum salaries are based on years of service, starting with $270,000 for zero years of service; $277,500 for one to three years; $285,000 for four to six years; $292,500 for seven to nine years; and $300,000 for 10 or more years. Those amounts increase by 4% each year, the document said.

The next level below the supermax -- previously announced as $1.4 million in 2026 -- is the regular max, which in 2026 comes in at $1.19 million, or 17% of the cap ($7 million). That number grows with the salary cap.

According to the document, the average Year 1 salary for 2026 first-round picks will come in at $386,000, up from about $75,000 in 2025, while the rookie-scale salary for the No. 1 pick will equal more than $2.2 million over four years, the document said.

Also a change in the new agreement, lottery picks will receive full salary protection in their first year, with unspecified "additional salary protection opportunities available for other picks." Previously they only received protection if their fourth-year option was exercised.

The CBA was ratified by both the WNBPA and the league on Tuesday, and both sides must now complete the long-form document.

Elsewhere in the document, the new minimum standards for practice facilities and team staffing -- a priority of the players during negotiations -- were articulated.

For facilities, teams are required to provide nursing rooms and starting in 2027 must provide a family room at the team's home arena.

In 2028, however, there are specific requirements for practice facilities, listed as: a locker room with sufficient bathrooms, showers, and lockers for exclusive use by the WNBA team; a WNBA regulation basketball court available for a private and exclusive basis during its scheduled use; a separate weight room and cardio area for private and exclusive basis during scheduled use.

A separate medical/treatment room with necessary accoutrements available on a private and exclusive basis during scheduled use; and a designated non-public, secure, and hygienic area for meals.

For staffing, teams are now required to employ two athletic trainers, two team physicians, one strength and conditioning coach, one physical therapist, one director of sports medicine, one massage therapist and access to a nutritionist. Previously they were only required to employ an athletic trainer and a team physician. Teams are also now required to employ at least one security personnel.

The league will also establish a joint WNBA/WNBPA committee on wearables; there will be a voluntary program from 2026-28 where players are permitted to use approved wearable devices during games, and then in 2028 the WNBA will be permitted to require use "pending readiness, as determined by the Joint Committee." Player data will not be available for use by a WNBA team in player contract negotiations, the summary said.

There will also be a formation of a committee to develop parameters and rules for new predraft requirements, including a potential combine, ahead of the 2027 season.

Other highlights from the document: