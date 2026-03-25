Atlanta Dream to play 5 games at State Farm Arena, home of Hawks

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The Atlanta Dream will play five regular-season games at State Farm Arena, home to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, during the 2026 WNBA season.

State Farm Arena has an approximate capacity of 17,044 for basketball games, whereas The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park -- the Dream's usual home court -- seats just about 5,000.

The five games are the most a WNBA team will play at a single alternative venue from its home court this season.

The five-game slate at State Farm Arena will begin with the Dream's home opener on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

On June 20, the Dream will host the Indiana Fever, who eliminated Atlanta in three games in the first round of last year's playoffs. The Toronto Tempo then visit the arena two days later, on June 22.

On Aug. 6, Indiana returns to State Farm Arena for another game, and then on Sept. 19, the Dream conclude their home slate at the venue against the Chicago Sky.

While this marks a longer residency at State Farm Arena, it's not the first time the Dream have played there. Atlanta hosted two games in 2024, drawing crowds of 17,575 and 17,608. The team also played one game at the larger venue in 2025, with 17,044 fans in attendance.

Atlanta is coming off its most successful regular season in franchise history. Under first-year coach Karl Smesko, the Dream won a franchise-best 30 games and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. However, their postseason run was ended in the first round by a depleted Fever team that beat them in three games.