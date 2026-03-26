Caitlin Clark showcases photos she took of LeBron James

Caitlin Clark is locked in taking photographs at the Lakers-Pacers game. (0:24)

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After her basketball career, Caitlin Clark might have a future taking photos.

The Indiana Fever guard was a credentialed photographer at Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers. As the Lakers defeated the Pacers 137-130, Clark got some quality shots of LeBron James.

The KING👑 ... Shot by ME pic.twitter.com/AbcVqVR8lo — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) March 26, 2026

James fell just short of a triple-double in the win, with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. He also posted Clark's photos on his Instagram story.

Clark isn't the only athlete who has taken up photography. Baseball Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson both became professional photographers after retiring from baseball. Last season, Clark photographed her Fever teammates from the bench as she dealt with a groin injury, which sidelined her for the majority of 2025. She shined for Team USA during the most recent FIBA World Cup qualification tournament in March, earning MVP honors.