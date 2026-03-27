WNBA's CBA: 10 biggest wins from new agreement

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It took many months of back-and-forth negotiating and one final push in a marathon weeklong bargaining session. But the WNBA and the players association accomplished their mutually stated goal of a "transformational" collective bargaining agreement that permanently and positively changes the landscape of the league.

This CBA will benefit WNBA players in the present, the future and even from the past. The current players are getting big raises in salary, a real stake in revenue share and an improved workplace experience. For future players, their compensation will be based on the framework of gains made now. And with what's called "recognition" payments, retired players -- those who built the WNBA, which is entering its 30th season -- will get cash payments if they have at least five years of service.

The official CBA hasn't been made public yet. But with a document produced by the union and acquired by ESPN, we have enough information on the CBA terms to weigh in on what appear to be "wins" for everyone involved.

The heated rhetoric of the bargaining table now can give way to labor "peace" for at least six years. (It's a seven-year deal with the potential of an opt-out after the 2031 season.) Here are the 10 biggest wins of the CBA that should be good not just for the players, but the product. Which in turn, helps the fans' enjoyment and the owners' bottom line.

1. Meaningful revenue sharing

Throughout the negotiations, revenue sharing was the biggest sticking point in getting a deal done. Why was it so important? Because it ties player compensation in a direct way to league growth. It's a measurable metric that allows players to feel fully vested in and rewarded by not just their own individual success but what the league as a whole accomplishes.

Getting 20% of gross revenue is lower than the players' original ask, but it's a number that they and the owners can feel comfortable about. The players can build on this in future CBAs. The owners want to make sure franchises are financially healthy to protect their investment.

While it took a while to get to this number, agreement here was imperative.

2. Salaries that make sense

We've outlined how salary increases will grow for WNBA players at every level of experience and impact. This new salary scale doesn't just put more money in the players' pockets. It allows franchises more flexibility in how they build their teams. Some will have a bigger so-called "middle class" of players than others, based on how they choose to surround their most elite players.

These salaries also add a needed and justified level of prestige to the WNBA and its players. For 2026, salaries will range from a minimum of $270,000 to $1.4 million, with each team's cap at $7 million (compared to $1.5 million in 2025). That's not like the astronomical sums seen currently in the four major men's professional sports in the United States. But compare where the WNBA is now to where those leagues were at a similar age. That's a better measurement of the progress made in this CBA.

3. Codified charter travel

When the last CBA was signed in 2020, most would have assumed negotiating for charter flights would be a major issue for the next labor deal. Instead, the league went to charters in 2024, a big step forward regarding players' health, recovery and comfort. All of which can affect the quality of play. Plus, charters largely rid the WNBA of embarrassing travel-issue stories that seemed to crop up a few times every season and make the league seem amateurish.

Because of the travel change in 2024, charters became less of a bargaining chip for this CBA. But it was still an important step to officially make it part of the CBA.

play 2:02 Nneka Ogwumike: WNBA players have ratified new CBA WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike joins "First Take" to break down the new collective bargaining agreement.

4. Prioritizing health and wellness

This comprises multiple aspects of the CBA. We've mentioned charters and how that decreases wear-and-tear on athletes, who rely on rest and recovery.

Teams' medical staff requirements are mandated to be larger, including two athletic trainers, two team physicians, a strength and conditioning coach, a physical therapist, a massage therapist and access to a nutritionist. (Previously they were required to employ only an athletic trainer and a team physician.) In the event of injuries, players will be allowed to pursue a second opinion, if they want one, at the team's expense.

By 2027, players can be reimbursed for up to $2,250 per season in mental health expenses. And by 2028, teams will have to meet minimum standards for practice facilities, which include private medical/treatment rooms.

Some franchises have been providing more than others in these areas. This CBA will make that standard practice for all of the teams.

5. Family-first commitments

The union and the WNBA have championed the needs and rights of mothers in the workplace, and this CBA goes further than any previous one in safeguarding those things. One new element is this: Teams must obtain her consent before trading a pregnant player.

After the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Aces and forward Dearica Hamby had a contentious parting when she was dealt to the Los Angeles Sparks. Hamby said she was traded because she was pregnant, while the Aces insisted she no longer fit into their plans from a personnel standpoint. Hamby filed suit against the Aces and the WNBA for what she thought was an inadequate investigation of the club's actions. A federal judge dismissed the suit against the league last May, and Hamby and the Aces mutually agreed to dismiss her lawsuit against the franchise last December.

Still, the dispute between Hamby and the Aces is not something the league or the union wants to see happen again. The new CBA looks to take away any potential ambiguity of a team making a trade involving a pregnant player by requiring player approval.

Teams also will be allowed greater flexibility with the cap in covering the mandated full salary for a pregnant player. That helps protect the player and the team.

Other family-focused parts of the CBA include a life insurance policy increase for players to $700,000 from $100,000, a requirement to allow dependent children ages 13 or younger to be allowed to travel with teams, and two weeks' paid leave for non-birthing parents.

Dearica Hamby, here with daughter, Amaya, was pregnant with son, Legend, when the Aces traded her after the 2022 season. The new CBA says teams must obtain her consent before trading a pregnant player. Jordan Teller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

6. Roster size guarantee

Injuries happen. Rest is necessary. Some players just need a little more time to grow into pro potential. Two key elements of the CBA address all of this.