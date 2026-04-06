WNBA, players' union agree to start free agency Monday

Alexa Philippou says the verbal agreement on a new CBA between the WNBA and players' union will change the landscape of the league. (2:12)

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA and WNBPA agreed that free agency will begin on Monday, the league announced Sunday evening.

The designation period, including sending qualifying offers and core player designations, will be held Monday and Tuesday. Negotiations will run Wednesday through Friday and signings will begin Saturday.

The WNBA draft is set for April 13.

The WNBA and WNBPA verbally agreed to the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement March 18. Both sides ratified the terms a week later, but the long-form document is still being completed.

Over 100 players are free agents and will benefit from the massive salary bumps featured in the new deal.

Training camps are set to begin April 19 and then preseason games April 25. The first day of the regular season is May 8.