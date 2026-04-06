WNBA offseason trade grades 2026: Winners and losers

Monica McNutt joins "SportsCenter" to break down what the Sky trading Angel Reese to the Dream means for both teams. (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

In the first 24 hours of WNBA free agency, we started out with a bang!

Angel Reese's days with the Chicago Sky seemed numbered since last year when she publicly voiced concern about the team's future, making evident that there was a fracture between the franchise and Reese. On Monday, that turned into a trade sending her to the Atlanta Dream.

The Sky were excited to select Reese at No. 7 in the 2024 draft, and she had an excellent first season, proving that she not only had a dependable elite skill in rebounding but could grow her offensive game as well. She got along well with coach Teresa Weatherspoon, who built trust with Reese in her rookie season. When Weatherspoon was fired after just one season, Reese was publicly disappointed about the decision, one of the first big cracks in her relationship with the franchise.

Now she moves to Atlanta, which -- when the dust settles on free agency -- should have a veteran core to embrace the still-learning Reese.

This offseason, we'll take a look at which teams got the better of the major WNBA deals, starting with Reese's move. ESPN breaks down all the implications in our trade grades.

Free agency opens with blockbuster Reese trade

Dream get: Angel Reese

Sky get: First-round pick in 2027, first-round pick in 2028, rights to swap second-round picks in 2028 draft with Dream

Atlanta Dream: A

The Dream brought in longtime college coach Karl Smesko last season and he was a strong contender for Coach of the Year. Atlanta totally changed its offense under Smesko, who encourages a lot of 3-point shooting and more positionless play. While that initially might not seem like it suits a pure power forward like Reese, Smesko and general manager Dan Padover have certainly studied her game a lot and strategized about how to incorporate her into this system.

Reese isn't just a good rebounder; it's almost uncanny how great she is. She keeps possessions alive on the offensive end and allows teams more opportunities to start the transition offense with her defensive boards. She also has a nonstop motor and good defensive skills.

Now to the well-known "knock" against Reese: She isn't a great shooter. But don't underestimate her desire to improve her game. Smesko is an exceptional teacher, skilled at putting players in the best position to do what they do well.

Reese's comments last year about how the Sky's roster needed to be upgraded might not have been taken well by her Chicago teammates, understandably. But she also wasn't wrong: Reese wants to win, and it seemed she spoke from a sense of passionate frustration. Having veteran players around her in an organization that appreciates her personality -- but can also help her channel it in a productive way -- could bring out her best.

Chicago Sky: B

This grade could go up a lot if the picks the Sky get turn out well -- and it's possible they could. There's also the reality that the Sky likely felt there was no path going forward with Reese after how things went down last season.

That said, Reese is a draw as a player outside of just her skills: The Sky are losing her personality, her off-court appeal to fans, her energy. For the most part, it seemed like Chicago fans loved her and many will be sorry to see her go. (Those same fans have seemed unhappy with the overall direction of the Sky since the franchise's pinnacle of winning the WNBA title in 2021.)

Other moves from the Sky in the coming weeks might help mollify the fans -- but a lack of them might get them even more upset. This grade could end up being too low if the eventual return on this deal is substantial -- but if it's not, the grade could be too high.