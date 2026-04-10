WNBA free agency and trade tracker 2026: Deals, news, moves

Monica McNutt joins "SportsCenter" to break down what the Sky trading Angel Reese to the Dream means for both teams. (1:57)

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After months of negotiations, culminating in a week of marathon bargaining sessions last month, the WNBA and the players' association verbally agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement on March 18. That meant the league would have to conduct an expansion draft, free agency and the WNBA draft in a compressed offseason before the 30th season tips off May 8.

So here we are, with the negotiating period of free agency underway through Friday after teams sent out qualifying offers and core designations Monday and Tuesday. Players can officially sign contracts beginning Saturday.

Stay here all week for the latest buzz, news and reports surrounding the WNBA.

Trade grades | Mock draft | Ranking the free agents | Core designation

April 9

Nneka Ogwumike, who has played the past two seasons with Seattle, announced in a social media post that she will not be returning to the Storm. Ogwumike is a former MVP and 10-time All-Star.

The Las Vegas Aces are finalizing an agreement for Jackie Young to return, sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The deal is expected to be a one-year contract at the regular max ($1.19 million).

The Dallas Wings have traded forward Diamond Miller to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for center/forward Rayah Marshall.

April 8

Satou Sabally will not return to the Phoenix Mercury. "My best year yet. Thank you Phoenix," Sabally wrote in an Instagram post. Sabally helped lead the Mercury to the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Satou Sabally bids farewell to her time in Phoenix 🏀 pic.twitter.com/y0DB4naGAa — espnW (@espnW) April 8, 2026

April 7

Ten of 15 WNBA teams have extended core qualifying offers to players since free agency started Monday:

• Atlanta Dream: Allisha Gray

• Chicago Sky: Ariel Atkins

• Dallas Wings: Arike Ogunbowale

• Indiana Fever: Kelsey Mitchell

• Los Angeles Sparks: Kelsey Plum

• Minnesota Lynx: Napheesa Collier

• New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu

• Portland Fire: Bridget Carleton

• Seattle Storm: Ezi Magbegor

• Toronto Tempo: Marina Mabrey

The WNBA's core player designation is akin to the NFL franchise tag. A team can "core" a player to prevent them from becoming an unrestricted free agent by retaining their exclusive rights.

The core designation gives a team exclusive negotiating rights to a player and comes with a baseline contract of a fully guaranteed one-year deal worth the supermax ($1.4 million in 2026), though the player can negotiate different terms.

The core designation can also be a way for a team to prevent a player from walking in free agency without getting anything in return as it ultimately executes a sign-and-trade with the star. -- Alexa Philippou

April 6

The Chicago Sky traded two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream for first-round draft picks in 2027 and '28, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported. The Dream also received 2028 second-round swap rights.

MORE: Trade grades: Dream get Reese, Sky get picks, one gets an A

April 3

A'ja Wilson, a four-time MVP and three-time WNBA champion, said she has no intentions of leaving the Las Vegas Aces when free agency opens.

April 1

Breanna Stewart will be re-signing with the New York Liberty in free agency, the two-time WNBA MVP and three-time league champion announced on her podcast.

Additionally, Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty's No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020, told reporters at USA Basketball training camp that she also intends to return to New York.