Lynx's Collier, Liberty's Ionescu among stars receiving core offers

Open Extended Reactions

Ten of 15 WNBA teams have extended core qualifying offers to players since free agency started Monday.

Players who have been "cored" -- akin to being given the NFL's franchise tag -- include Sabrina Ionescu, by the New York Liberty; Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx); Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever); Kelsey Plum, (Los Angeles Sparks); and Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings).

The core designation gives a team exclusive negotiating rights to a player and comes with a baseline contract of a fully guaranteed one-year deal worth the supermax ($1.4 million in 2026), though the player can negotiate different terms.

The core designation can also be a way for a team to prevent a player from walking in free agency without getting anything in return as it ultimately executes a sign-and-trade with the star.

Other players who were cored by teams this week include Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Ariel Atkins (Chicago Sky) and Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm).

The unrestricted free agents the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo selected in last week's expansion draft were also given core qualifying offers: Bridget Carleton, whom Portland chose from Minnesota; and Marina Mabrey, whom Toronto chose from the Connecticut Sun.

Teams were also able to send out reserved and restricted qualifying offers to players during this designation period, which began Monday.

Negotiations will run Wednesday through Friday, while signings can start Saturday. Training camp is scheduled to begin April 19 and the first preseason games are set for April 25.

Free agency and other offseason activity were delayed this year as the league and players union negotiated a new CBA, which was agreed upon and ratified by both sides in late March. The long-form contract is still being executed.