Sources: Aces agree to $1.19 million deal with Jackie Young

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The Las Vegas Aces are finalizing an agreement for four-time All-Star guard Jackie Young to return to Las Vegas, sources told ESPN on Thursday, with the deal expected to be for one year at the regular max of $1.19 million.

One of the best two-way players in the league, Young was expected to be a coveted free agent this offseason. But she did not end up taking any meetings with other teams, and now the defending WNBA champion Aces are one step closer to retaining their big three of Young, four-time MVP A'ja Wilson (who has already stated her intent to return to Las Vegas) and six-time All-Star Chelsea Gray.

Young, a four-time All-Star and two-time all-WNBA selection, has played for the Aces her entire career after being drafted by them No. 1 overall in 2019 out of Notre Dame. She has been a crucial part of their run of three championships in four years -- including 2025 -- and was the Most Improved Player in 2022.

The 6-foot guard averaged 16.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 2025.

Young is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, winning one with the U.S. 3x3 team in Tokyo and another with the 5-on-5 team in Paris. She was also a 2018 national champion with Notre Dame.