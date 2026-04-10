WNBA draft preview: The case for every potential No. 1 pick

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The WNBA draft is almost here. But because of the league's agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement occurring late in the offseason, Monday's annual draft (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) will be held during the compressed WNBA free agency. If the direction of various franchises seems more uncertain than usual, there is good reason. Team construction, which also included the April 3 expansion draft, has never been like this, and everyone is figuring it out as they go.

The draft is always an exciting night for the players who are selected. Then comes the reality of trying to make a WNBA roster. With two additional franchises and new CBA stipulations that teams must have 12 players and are allowed two developmental spots, there are more jobs and pathways to the league. But the competition will still be intense.

Here are some of the biggest questions heading into Monday's draft.

Who has the best case as the No. 1 pick?

In ESPN's mock drafts this offseason, four players have been in the top spot: UCLA center Lauren Betts, center Awa Fam of Spain, UConn guard Azzi Fudd and, most recently, TCU guard Olivia Miles.

The Dallas Wings have the top selection, as they did last year when they picked UConn guard Paige Bueckers, who won WNBA Rookie of the Year. Despite her individual success, the Wings tied for last place with the Chicago Sky at 10-34.

Wings general manager Curt Miller replaced coach Chris Koclanes after last season with longtime South Florida coach Jose Fernandez. What direction will the Wings go with No. 1? Here is a case for each of the projected top four.

Miles, PG, 5-foot-10, senior: She's ball-dominant but could work well with Bueckers, who can be effective moving without the ball. Both are elite-level offensive stars, and the right system could maximize both. If veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale stays in Dallas, perhaps the Wings could replicate how Las Vegas used guards Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young from 2021 to 2024, when they won back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023.

Fudd, SG, 5-11, senior: She won a national championship with Bueckers at UConn in 2025 and is considered one of the best pure shooters in women's hoops. Fudd shot 44.7% from behind the arc this season and 42.2% for her college career.

Fam, C, 6-4: She doesn't turn 20 until June, and her talent makes her an intriguing prospect. Overseas recruiting was a staple for Fernandez at USF, so working with Fam would be very familiar for him.

Betts: C, 6-7, senior: There is always talk of "pure" centers lacking versatility, but Betts has a diverse skill set. She was the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four for national champion UCLA, averaging 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks during the NCAA tournament. A two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Betts -- like Fam -- could be the young centerpiece inside for the Wings.

Spanish center Awa Fam, who turns 20 in June, is averaging 9.2 points and 5.0 rebounds for Valencia in Spain. She's expected to be a lottery pick, if not the No. 1 selection. Adem Kutucu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Is transferring for the draft a trend?

Six of the 15 players projected as first-round picks in ESPN's most recent mock draft played for their current schools only during their senior seasons: Guard Ta'Niya Latson and center Madina Okot of South Carolina, Miles and forward Marta Suarez of TCU, UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens and Ole Miss forward Cotie McMahon.

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Every player had individual circumstances surrounding her decision to transfer, but all went to programs they thought would further develop their games for the next level. In the current transfer-heavy college landscape, this trend seems likely to continue.

Latson played three seasons at Florida State before transferring. Okot played two years collegiately in her native Kenya, then spent one season at Mississippi State before going to South Carolina. The Gamecocks tried to get Okot one more season of eligibility because she spent just two years in the U.S. college system, but the NCAA denied the request.

Latson and Okot helped lead the Gamecocks to the SEC regular-season championship and the NCAA final, where they lost to Kneepkens and the Bruins. Latson, who led Division I in scoring during her junior season, said she knew her scoring average would go down at South Carolina. But she thought her overall skill level would improve, which would benefit her long term.

"There were things I was missing, like the defensive presence," Latson told ESPN. "I knew coming to South Carolina, I had to get better at defense. And also finding my spots offensively while playing with other great players. It hasn't always been easy, but I feel like it will pay off going to the next level and make things easier in training camp."

South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson, who transferred from Florida State a year ago, is one of six projected first-round picks who played just one season at their current schools. Allen Kee / ESPN Images

Will more second- and third-round picks make teams?

Under the previous CBA, teams could have 12-player rosters, but some carried 11 if the front office felt that it better fit the team's salary cap needs. Now, 12 is mandatory. That rule change and the opportunity to have up to two developmental players could allow more young players to get a foothold in the league. A longtime concern has been the lack of WNBA spots for the growing number of talented players.

Last year, 15 of the 26 players selected in the second and third rounds played during the WNBA season, but only five of those competed in at least 30 games.

Three first-round selections didn't play in the 2025 WNBA season. No. 6 pick Georgia Amoore suffered a knee injury in April 2025 and missed the season. No. 5 Juste Jocyte (Lithuania) and No. 10 Ajsa Sivka (Slovenia) skipped the WNBA season to focus on playing for their national teams in EuroBasket competition.

We will see how this all plays out in a draft that has grown to 45 picks.