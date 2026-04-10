10-time WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike returning to Sparks

Open Extended Reactions

Ten-time WNBA All-Star and 2016 MVP Nneka Ogwumike intends to re-sign with the Los Angeles Sparks, her sister Chiney Ogwumike posted on social media on Friday.

Nneka Ogwumike previously played 12 seasons in Los Angeles and "is looking forward to returning home," Chiney wrote.

BREAKING: 10x WNBA All-Star and 2016 MVP Nneka Ogwumike intends to re-sign with the Los Angeles Sparks.



She previously played 12 seasons in LA and "is looking forward to returning home." — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) April 10, 2026

Nneka Ogwumike spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Storm, only the second stop of her decorated WNBA career, where she averaged 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 2025. The Storm finished seventh in the league standings before exiting the playoffs in the first round courtesy of the Las Vegas Aces.

The 6-foot-2 forward has been a force in the league since she was drafted No. 1 overall in 2012 by the Sparks, earning 10 All-Star bids, eight all-WNBA and seven all-defensive team selections. She also secured MVP in 2016, the same year she led the Sparks to their third WNBA championship.

Earlier this season the former Stanford standout led the Women's National Basketball Players Association -- where she has served as president since 2016 -- to a deal for a new collective bargaining agreement with the WNBA.