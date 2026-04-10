Source: Allisha Gray nearing 3-year max deal with Dream

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All-WNBA guard Allisha Gray is finalizing a three-year max-plus deal with the Atlanta Dream, a source tells Andscape's Sean Hurd.

Gray put together a career year in Atlanta, averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists en route to earning All-WNBA First Team honors for the first time. She was also a top-four MVP candidate and led the Dream to a franchise-best 30-win season.

Gray, 31, has steadily improved over the course of her nine-year career. Part of her emergence last season could be attributed to the way new Atlanta coach Karl Smesko maximized her scoring. Gray attempted more 3-pointers than ever before -- 6.1 per game -- and her shooting percentage from the field (45.1%) and from 3 (38.4%) ranked in the top-three percentages of her career.

Gray, the 2017 WNBA Rookie of the Year, is also a three-time All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist in 5-on-5 basketball (2020), a FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup gold medalist (2025) and the USA Basketball 3x3 Athlete of the Year (2020).

This is the second big deal for the Dream on Friday, with a source saying Brionna Jones is returning to the team.