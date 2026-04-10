Aces, Jewell Loyd finalizing three-year contract, source says

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Jewell Loyd is sticking with the Las Vegas Aces and finalizing a three-year deal with the team, a source told ESPN's Andraya Carter on Friday.

Loyd was a key part of the Aces' championship run in 2025 in her first season in Las Vegas after she was traded from the Seattle Storm. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Aces as she thrived in a role off the bench for the first time in her career.

Before the trade, Loyd had spent her entire career with the Storm, winning titles in 2018 and 2020. She led the WNBA in scoring in 2023 and is a six-time All-Star, a three-time all-WNBA selection and the 2023 All-Star Game MVP.

Loyd's planned re-signing follows the Aces reaching a one-year, $1.19 million max contract with four-time All-Star Jackie Young, sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Thursday. Four-time MVP A'ja Wilson has also said she plans to re-sign in Las Vegas.

Drafted No. 1 in 2015 out of Notre Dame, Loyd is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist with USA Basketball.