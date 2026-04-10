Source: Kelsey Mitchell to sign $1.4M supermax deal with Fever

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Kelsey Mitchell, a three-time WNBA-All Star, is finalizing a one-year, $1.4 million supermax agreement to return to the Indiana Fever, a source tells ESPN's Chiney Ogwumike.

An All-WNBA selection in 2025, Mitchell helped the Fever reach the WNBA semifinals last season, and she now becomes one of the first players in league history to agree to terms on the new supermax distinction.

Mitchell put together a career-best campaign in 2025, finishing fifth in the league's MVP voting while leading Indiana to the penultimate round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Despite the Fever losing Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and several other guards to season-ending injuries, Mitchell's stellar play propelled the team to a first-round sweep of the Atlanta Dream in the playoffs. She then helped Indiana push eventual WNBA champion Las Vegas to the brink of elimination before falling to the Aces in five games.

Mitchell became the first Fever player to average 20 points in the regular season -- a career best for her as well -- before averaging 22.3 points in the playoffs, good for second in postseason scoring behind four-time MVP A'ja Wilson.