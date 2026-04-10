Aces bring back Chelsea Gray on $3 million, 3-year deal

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Free-agent star Chelsea Gray has reached a three-year, $3-million fully guaranteed deal to return to the Las Vegas Aces, a source told ESPN's Kendra Andrews on Friday.

The four-time WNBA champion averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 2025 while helping Las Vegas to its third title in four years.

Gray entered last season with something to prove. In 2024, she played in just 27 games, battling injuries throughout the year. Her 8.6 points per game were her fewest since her sophomore season in 2016.

During the offseason, she had a standout showing in Unrivaled's inaugural year, winning the title in Miami and earning Finals MVP honors.

Gray, 33, ranks sixth all-time in assists (1870); Courtney Vandersloot is the only active player ahead of her on the list.

A six-time All-Star, Gray was named MVP of the WNBA Finals in 2022 and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2020, 2024).