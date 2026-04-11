Brittney Griner finalizing seven-figure deal to join Sun, sources say

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Two-time WNBA scoring champion Brittney Griner is finalizing a seven-figure deal to join the Connecticut Sun, sources confirmed to ESPN's Alexa Philippou on Friday.

The news of the deal was first reported by Sun sideline reporter Terrika Foster-Brasby.

Griner, 35, is a Houston native as the Sun franchise prepares to relocate to the city in 2027.

Last season was the start of a new era for Griner. She left the Phoenix Mercury - the only WNBA team she had ever played for - and joined the Atlanta Dream, which was starting a new chapter of its own under a new coach.

In an offensive system that emphasized a quick pace and lots of shooting, the 6-foot-9 forward's stats were a bit quieter; the 10-time All-Star averaged a career low in nearly every statistical category, including points (9.8), rebounds (5.2), assists (0.8) and blocks (1.2).

But Griner has built an elite résumé through her 12-year career in the W. She's a WNBA champion (2014), scoring champion in 2017 and 2019, two-time defensive player of the year (2014, 2015) and three-time Olympic gold medalist (2016, 2020, 2024).