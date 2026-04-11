Sources: Azura Stevens reuniting with Sky on 3-year deal

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Azura Stevens is returning to the Chicago Sky, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is for three years, sources told ESPN.

The 6-foot-6 versatile forward, who played for the Sky from 2020-22 and won a championship with them in 2021, spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She averaged a career-high 12.8 points (including 38.1% shooting from the 3-point arc), 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 2025, finishing second in Most Improved Player voting.

"I'm truly excited to be coming home to join the Chicago Sky," Stevens said in a statement. "This city means everything to me. The culture, the people, the passion for the game. To have the opportunity to come back to Chicago is amazing. I'm ready to get to work, embrace the moment, and give everything I have. Let's work."

The Sky are revamping their roster this offseason after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. They traded Angel Reese earlier this week to the Atlanta Dream for two first-round picks, re-signed center Elizabeth Williams for two years and now bring back Stevens on a long-term deal. They also have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 draft, which is Monday.

Players are officially allowed to sign with teams beginning Saturday.

Stevens was drafted No. 6 overall in 2018 by the Dallas Wings out of UConn and was named to the All-Rookie Team that season. She was traded to Chicago in 2020. She has also won a championship at Unrivaled with Rose B.C. in 2025.