Sources: Lexie Hull to sign multiyear deal with Fever

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Restricted free agent Lexie Hull is signing a multiyear deal to return to the Indiana Fever, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Hull announced her return in a TikTok with close friend and Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Hull, a 6-foot-1 guard, was a popular free agent who weighed several options but opted to return to the Fever and keep their young core together, sources told ESPN.

Indiana is looking to continue to build around its all-WNBA talent in Aliyah Boston and Clark. In addition to re-signing Hull, the Fever have brought back franchise stalwart and 2025 first-team all-WNBA selection Kelsey Mitchell on a one-year deal at the $1.4 million supermax.

Known for her grit and hustle, Hull registered career highs in points (7.2), rebounds (4.3) and assists (1.8) last season with the Fever, where she started 30 of 44 games and helped them to a surprise semifinal berth despite a rash of injuries. She also shot 36.7% from the 3-point arc last season.

Hull has spent her entire career in Indiana after the Fever drafted her sixth overall in 2022. She won a national championship with Stanford in 2021 and the inaugural Unrivaled title with Rose B.C. in 2025.

Sources also confirmed to ESPN that the Fever are signing free agent forward Monique Billings, confirming multiple reports. Billings is the Fever's first major newcomer this offseason.

The 6-foot-4 post arrives in Indiana after spending the 2025 campaign with the Golden State Valkyries, who selected her in their expansion draft out of Phoenix. She posted 7.3 PPG and 4.5 RPG in 2025, primarily coming off the bench.

Prior to her time with the expansion team, she completed stints with the Mercury, Dallas Wings and spent the majority of her career with the Atlanta Dream, who in 2018 drafted her in the second round out of UCLA.