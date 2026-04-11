All-Star Satou Sabally agrees to multiyear deal with Liberty

Satou Sabally gets the crowd fired up after back-to-back buckets pull the Mercury closer. (0:32)

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Satou Sabally has agreed to sign a multiyear deal with the New York Liberty, her agent Zack Miller of WME Basketball told ESPN on Saturday.

Sabally was one of the most coveted free agents last offseason before landing with the Phoenix Mercury. She led the team in scoring with 16.3 points and also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals en route to her third All-Star Game appearance.

In the postseason, Sabally averaged 19 points and seven rebounds, helping lead the Mercury to the WNBA Finals. She suffered a concussion in Game 3 that caused her to miss the final game of the series.

Sabally, 27, was ruled out of participating in Unrivaled in January as she dealt with lingering symptoms from the concussion.

ESPN's Shams Charania, Alexa Philippou and Kendra Andrews contributed to this report.