Dream reach deal with Rhyne Howard in latest re-signing

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The Atlanta Dream are re-signing guard Rhyne Howard, the team announced Saturday.

Howard's contract joins deals with Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Naz Hillmon and Jordin Canada as the Dream continue to lock in their core group.

"This is a group that believes in Atlanta, believes in each other and is united in the pursuit of a championship," Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. "Allisha, Brionna, Jordin, Naz and Rhyne represent the standard we are building here in Atlanta; talented, unselfish and fully committed to winning. Their decision to continue building together, in this city and with each other, speaks to their belief in our vision and culture -- one built to win, with great players and even better people."

The group was instrumental in the Dream's 2025 season, which included 30 wins and a .682 winning percentage, the best marks in team history. Atlanta finished as the No. 3 seed for the playoffs but was upset in the first round by the Indiana Fever.

The Dream also made a major move on the trade market, reaching a deal with the Chicago Sky for Angel Reese on Monday. Atlanta is losing Brittney Griner, who signed a one-year contract with the Connecticut Sun.

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, Howard averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game last season. The 6-foot-2 guard, who starred at Kentucky, is a three-time All-Star with the Dream and a 2025 All-Defensive team selection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.