Valkyries bring back Veronica Burton on multiyear deal

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Veronica Burton is signing a multiyear contract to return to the Golden State Valkyries, the team announced on Saturday.

The WNBA's reigning Most Improved Player cemented herself as the nucleus for the Valkyries, which played its inaugural season last year.

Burton averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and a team-high 6.0 assists per game in her third year in the league. She became the first player in WNBA history to increase their averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next after posting 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2024 with the Connecticut Sun.

Burton was selected by Golden State in the 2024 expansion draft, and quickly became a key player for the Valkyries. After teammate Kayla Thornton suffered a season-ending injury in July, Burton took on more responsibility and ultimately helped lead the Valkyries to the playoffs. It was the first time in league history an expansion team made the postseason in its first year.

"Veronica was the backbone of this team in our inaugural season," Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin said in a statement. "She started every single game, led us in nearly every statistical category, and was the connective tissue between our locker room and our coaching staff. Her work ethic, leadership and voice were exactly what we needed in year one, and we cannot wait to see her continue to grow here in Golden State."