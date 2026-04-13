Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd shine on 2026 WNBA draft carpet

The future of the W is here.
On Monday night, the names of 45 players will be called to begin their WNBA journeys with their new franchises, marking a new chapter in their careers.
But before names are placed on the draft board, the players laid the foundation for one of the most memorable nights of their lives with their outfits.
Custom dresses and suits paired with accessories such as handbags, shades and stylish shoes touched the orange carpet before hitting the big stage.
From Flau'jae Johnson to Azzi Fudd and beyond, here are the top arrivals from the 2026 WNBA draft class.
Top looks from the orange carpet
Johnson, a projected top-10 pick, delivered a statement look, pairing a sleek black gown with structured velvet detailing and a dramatic fur. Meanwhile, Fudd -- widely expected to go No. 1 -- shimmered in a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and black accents.
Now that's how you make an entrance ‼️— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Flau'jae Johnson has left us speechless
Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/Df9jLsspaM
The People's Princess checkin' in 👏— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/q5K1Ty93Rg
Azzi Fudd outfit change 🤩🔥#WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/baitrMQvdH— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Olivia Miles lookin' drippy 😎— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/RiXDU6Q1Tf
The UCLA girls are here and are already dancing 💃 #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/0VWLKv5D0C— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Marta Suárez showin' off her custom bag she painted 🎨— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/oLJyY8U4a8
From playing together in High School to attending the WNBA Draft 🔥— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Raven Johnson & Ta'Niya Latson checking in!
Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/O45QVB2gti
Madina Okot lookin' flawless 🤗— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/x3GbgJsKCP
Fresh n' fly 🤩— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Cotie McMahon means business tonight!
Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/aYyGeAH6Cb
All red affair ♥️— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Awa Fam Thiam & Marta Suárez are ready for Draft Night!
Presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/QIy44Whxml
Classy vibes from Nell Angloma 🤍— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026
Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/RubNj9qj1h
Angela Dugalić pic.twitter.com/7WiX7swydJ— WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026