Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd shine on 2026 WNBA draft carpet

Whoopi Goldberg joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss the recent upturn of the WNBA and women's sports in general. (1:26)

Whoopi Goldberg, Rich Eisen discuss the rise of the WNBA (1:26)

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The future of the W is here.

On Monday night, the names of 45 players will be called to begin their WNBA journeys with their new franchises, marking a new chapter in their careers.

But before names are placed on the draft board, the players laid the foundation for one of the most memorable nights of their lives with their outfits.

Custom dresses and suits paired with accessories such as handbags, shades and stylish shoes touched the orange carpet before hitting the big stage.

From Flau'jae Johnson to Azzi Fudd and beyond, here are the top arrivals from the 2026 WNBA draft class.

Top looks from the orange carpet

Johnson, a projected top-10 pick, delivered a statement look, pairing a sleek black gown with structured velvet detailing and a dramatic fur. Meanwhile, Fudd -- widely expected to go No. 1 -- shimmered in a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and black accents.

Now that's how you make an entrance ‼️



Flau'jae Johnson has left us speechless



Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/Df9jLsspaM — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

The People's Princess checkin' in 👏



Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/q5K1Ty93Rg — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

Azzi Fudd outfit change 🤩🔥#WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/baitrMQvdH — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

Olivia Miles lookin' drippy 😎



Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/RiXDU6Q1Tf — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

The UCLA girls are here and are already dancing 💃 #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/0VWLKv5D0C — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

Marta Suárez showin' off her custom bag she painted 🎨



Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/oLJyY8U4a8 — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

From playing together in High School to attending the WNBA Draft 🔥



Raven Johnson & Ta'Niya Latson checking in!



Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/O45QVB2gti — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

Madina Okot lookin' flawless 🤗



Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/x3GbgJsKCP — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

Fresh n' fly 🤩



Cotie McMahon means business tonight!



Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/aYyGeAH6Cb — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

All red affair ♥️



Awa Fam Thiam & Marta Suárez are ready for Draft Night!



Presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/QIy44Whxml — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026