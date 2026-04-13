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          Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd shine on 2026 WNBA draft carpet

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          Whoopi Goldberg, Rich Eisen discuss the rise of the WNBA (1:26)

          Whoopi Goldberg joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss the recent upturn of the WNBA and women's sports in general. (1:26)

          • ESPN staffApr 13, 2026, 10:47 PM

          The future of the W is here.

          On Monday night, the names of 45 players will be called to begin their WNBA journeys with their new franchises, marking a new chapter in their careers.

          But before names are placed on the draft board, the players laid the foundation for one of the most memorable nights of their lives with their outfits.

          Custom dresses and suits paired with accessories such as handbags, shades and stylish shoes touched the orange carpet before hitting the big stage.

          From Flau'jae Johnson to Azzi Fudd and beyond, here are the top arrivals from the 2026 WNBA draft class.

          Top looks from the orange carpet

          Johnson, a projected top-10 pick, delivered a statement look, pairing a sleek black gown with structured velvet detailing and a dramatic fur. Meanwhile, Fudd -- widely expected to go No. 1 -- shimmered in a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and black accents.