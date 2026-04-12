Source: Storm reach agreement with veteran center Dolson

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Two-time WNBA All-Star and free agent center Stefanie Dolson has agreed to a deal to join the Seattle Storm, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Terms of the contract were not immediately available.

The Storm also announced on Saturday that they have signed Natisha Hiedeman, with a source telling ESPN her contract is for two years.

Dolson played for the Washington Mystics the past two seasons and saw a more reduced role in 2025, with just 3.7 points in 15.2 minutes per game off the bench. The year before, she averaged 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Dolson has also played for the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky, with whom she won a WNBA title in 2021. She was the No. 6 overall pick in 2014 out of UConn, where she won two national titles, and also earned a 3x3 basketball Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dolson's agreement with the Storm was first reported by iHeart Women's Sports.

Hiedeman spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Lynx and had a career year in 2025, averaging 9.1 points per game, shooting 37.1% on 3-pointers and coming in second in Sixth Player of the Year voting.

Hiedeman was drafted in the second round out of Marquette in 2019 and spent her first five seasons playing for the Connecticut Sun.

Dolson and Hiedeman are the Seattle's first acquisitions after the departures of its top five scorers from 2025. Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler left for Los Angeles, Skylar Diggins for Chicago and Brittney Sykes for Toronto. Gabby Williams has also announced she will not return to Seattle and per ESPN's Andraya Carter will sign with one of the Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces or Minnesota Lynx.

The Storm still have 2025 No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga and four-time all-defensive selection Ezi Magbegor under contract. They did not advance past the first round of the playoffs each of the past two years and moved on from coach Noelle Quinn this offseason, hiring Sonia Raman to replace her.