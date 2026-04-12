Dallas Wings sign defensive ace Alanna Smith to 3-year deal

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Free agent Alanna Smith has agreed to a three-year max contract with the Dallas Wings, her agent, Sammy Wloszczowski of the Sports International Group agency, told ESPN on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 forward emerged as a defensive standout for the Minnesota Lynx in 2025, where she earned co-Defensive Player of the Year honors alongside A'ja Wilson and earned her second all-defensive team nod.

Smith joins the Wings to round out a productive free agency for the franchise, which re-signed Arike Ogunbowale and Awak Kuier, brought Jessica Shepard into the fold and now acquires one of the more versatile bigs in the league.

Dallas also owns the No. 1 pick in Monday's collegiate draft, their second-consecutive top selection after drafting Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers in 2025.

Smith averaged 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season for the Lynx, her second season with the franchise.

The seven-year veteran was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2019. Smith also played for the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky before signing with Minnesota in 2024.

The Stanford alum won a bronze medal with Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was named to the All-Star Five, and also secured an Unrivaled championship with Mist B.C. this offseason.

Smith is the second Lynx starter, alongside Bridget Carleton who was selected by Portland in the expansion draft, to leave the team this offseason. Minnesota has also parted ways with reserves Shepard, Natisha Hiedeman (Seattle Storm), Karlie Samuelson (free agent, Portland) and Maria Kliundikova (selected by Toronto Tempo in expansion).