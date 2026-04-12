Sources: Sophie Cunningham reaches deal to return to Fever

Take a look back at Sophie Cunningham's top plays after she agreed to an one-year deal to return to the Fever. (1:26)

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Free agent Sophie Cunningham has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Indiana Fever, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Cunningham joins guards Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull as free agents who are coming back to the Fever following their run to the semifinals last year.

Indiana -- who has young stars Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark already under contract -- has also added newcomers Monique Billings and Ty Harris in free agency.

Last season Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds and shot over 43% on 3s in 30 games before suffering a season-ending MCL tear in her right knee in August.

The 6-foot-1 guard spent the first six years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury before the Fever acquired her in a four-team trade before the 2025 season.

Phoenix drafted Cunningham in the second round in 2019 after a standout career at Missouri.