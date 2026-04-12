Olivia Miles, TCU star, possible No. 1 pick, joins Unrivaled

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TCU standout Olivia Miles, the projected No. 1 pick in Monday's WNBA draft, has signed a multiyear deal with Unrivaled, the league announced Sunday.

Miles originally joined Unrivaled through an NIL deal as part of the league's first Future is Unrivaled class, a sector of the 3-on-3 league designed to work with the next generation of women's basketball players. Fellow projected WNBA selections Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd and Flau'jae Johnson were also part of the class.

Next winter, Miles will play with one of the Unrivaled's main clubs in the league's third season.

"After I did the Future is Unrivaled ... this seemed like a style of play I could adjust to well and something I wanted to be a part of as a piece of women's basketball history," Miles told ESPN.

Miles, who is an equity holder in the league, acknowledged that the different style at Unrivaled, where games are played on a 49.2-foot-by-72-foot condensed full court, will be different than anything she is used to but said she thinks her basketball IQ will allow her to adjust quickly.

"I love having a lot of space, and obviously, with having just three players on the court, it's a lot more space ... it's a lot of quick decisions which I thrive with," Miles said. "It's a shorter court, so I can get up the court quicker and I can throw pull-court passes easier. I'm excited to throw the ball everywhere."

Miles averaged a career-high 19.6 points per game in her final college season and helped the Horned Frogs to the Big 12 regular-season title and the program's first Elite Eight appearance. Before transferring to TCU, Miles spent four years at Notre Dame.

After the 2025 season, Miles was widely projected to be a top-two pick in that year's WNBA draft, but she decided to forgo the draft and instead entered the transfer portal.

Miles hopes that having a year of experience in the WNBA by the time Unrivaled tips off will help prepare her for the 3-on-3 league.

"Coming in [to the WNBA], I'm excited to bring my IQ and my ability to read any situation. That's really useful to any team," Miles said. "It's exciting to be a part of something that is growing so rapidly right in front of our faces and has offered us opportunities that even three, four years ago we didn't think could happen. I'm excited to be a part of it and at the pinnacle of it."

ESPN's latest mock draft projects Miles to be selected first overall by the Dallas Wings.