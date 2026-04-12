Sparks acquire Ariel Atkins from Sky for Rickea Jackson

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The Chicago Sky traded two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Ariel Atkins to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday for 2024 No. 4 overall pick Rickea Jackson.

Atkins is signing a multiyear deal with the Sparks in the sign-and-trade.

The Sparks are clearly aiming to contend in 2026 as they signed 10-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike and also re-signed four-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and three-time All-Star Dearica Hamby. The team also added 2019 All-Star Erica Wheeler to play alongside 2024 No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink.

Atkins was designated as a core player by the Sky before being traded for Jackson, who is still on her rookie contract. With the Washington Mystics, the 5-foot-10 guard was a starter on the 2019 championship team. She averaged 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 44.4% from the field last season. A five-time all-defense selection, Atkins is one of the most well-rounded guards in the league and is a career 36.2% three-point shooter.

Jackson joins a remade Sky roster that added seven-time All-Star Skylar Diggins and 2021 WNBA champion Azura Stevens in free agency while re-signing Elizabeth Williams and Rachel Banham. The organization also traded a 2028 first-round pick to the Mystics for guard Jacy Sheldon. On the eve of free agency, the Sky traded Angel Reese for 2027 and 2028 first-round picks.

A 6-2 forward, Jackson was named to the All-Rookie team in 2024 and averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 2025 while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc.