Courtney Vandersloot re-signs with Sky after 2025 ACL injury

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The Chicago Sky have re-signed Courtney Vandersloot after her 2025 season was cut short by an ACL injury.

The team announced Vandersloot's return Sunday without disclosing terms. Vandersloot signed a two-year deal, a source told ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

"I truly believe the Sky are building something special, which made it a no-brainer to sign back," Vandersloot said in a statement. "Finishing last season with an injury was disappointing, but I'm eager to be back on the court."

Vandersloot, a 5-foot-8 guard, appeared in just seven games last season after suffering her ACL injury in June.

Despite the limited action, the two-time WNBA champion became the Sky's all-time leading scorer in 2025. Vandersloot, who has scored 3,745 of her 4,352 career points with the Sky, surpassed her wife and former guard Allie Quigley to claim the franchise record.

The 37-year-old, who was drafted by Chicago in 2011, also holds the franchise records for assists (2,423) and steals (468). Vandersloot has the second-most assists (2,886) in WNBA history behind Sue Bird (3,234).

Vandersloot is a five-time All-Star (2011, 2019, 2021-23) and was named to the All-WNBA first team in 2019 and 2020.

She played her first 12 seasons in Chicago then spent two seasons with the New York Liberty before returning to the Sky in 2025 on a one-year deal.

It has been a busy week for the Sky, who acquired 2024 No. 4 overall pick Rickea Jackson in a trade with the Sparks on Sunday that saw Ariel Atkins go to Los Angeles.

The Sky signed Skylar Diggins on Saturday, the first day a team could officially add free agents. Chicago also brought back forward Azura Stevens, who helped the franchise win a title in 2021, and center Elizabeth Williams, who has been with the team since 2023.

Chicago traded Angel Reese on Monday to Atlanta, moving on from the talented young star.