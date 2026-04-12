Smesko says Reese good fit for Dream, looks to improve shooting

Monica McNutt joins "SportsCenter" to break down what the Sky trading Angel Reese to the Dream means for both teams. (1:57)

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Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko said Sunday that newly acquired forward Angel Reese will "fit in great" and that he looks forward to working with the third-year WNBA pro as she continues to develop her game.

Reese, who the Dream obtained Monday from the Chicago Sky for 2027 and 2028 first-round draft picks, already has proven her elite rebounding, averaging 12.9 RPG over her first two seasons to lead the league. Last year, she averaged 14.7 PPG and 12.6 RPG.

For her career, she has shot 42.1% from the field, a number she looks to improve. Smesko was asked specifically about working with Reese on that.

"Part of the coaching staff's responsibility is developing players," Smesko said on a media video call with Dream general manager Dan Padover. "When Angel comes in, we'll sit down and talk and come up with a plan together. You want something that the player's involved in, so they understand what we're trying to get accomplished. They can help you formulate a good plan for their own development if you listen to them."

The Dream have maintained the core of their 2025 team, including Olympians Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Last season, Smesko's first in the WNBA after a lengthy college coaching career, the Dream finished tied for second at 30-14 and lost to the Indiana Fever in the first round. They improved their scoring average to 84.4 PPG from 77.0 in 2024.

Reese was the No. 7 draft pick in 2024 by Chicago out of LSU. Late last season, she spoke to the Chicago Tribune about her concern with the Sky's overall talent level.

Reese told the Tribune in September that she "might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me" if the team didn't improve. Chicago finished 10-34 and tied for last place with Dallas.

"I'm not settling for the same s--- we did this year," Reese told the newspaper. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason."

Padover was asked if Reese's comments were a concern from a team chemistry standpoint as the Dream looked to bring her to Atlanta. He said they were not.

"We always look forward," Padover said. "To get an opportunity to bring a player of Angel's talent in, and someone that our players deeply respect, for us, it was a no-brainer."

Smesko said he sees Reese as a valuable piece to helping the Dream improve.

"She makes us more versatile on offense, he said. "She's going to get us extra possessions [with her rebounding]. We're going to be able to get out and run, so all the things we really like to do. That's going to make us even better at it."